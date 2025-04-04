Glen Cove firefighters honored for help in Jennings Creek Wildfire

Nassau County Legislature Deputy Minority leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton honored 31 Nassau County fire departments that responded to the Jennings Creek Wildfire in Orange County, N.Y., last year, including Glen Cove firefighters Phil Grella III and Rodni Leftwich.

“Glen Cove’s firefighters embody the courage and dedication that has been the hallmark of Nassau County’s volunteer fire service for generations – and their willingness to provide a helping hand in communities far away from home is just the latest example of their selfless approach to their noble mission,” DeRiggi-Whitton said.

Long Island firefighters fought the fire from Nov. 13 until the last deployment on Nov. 19, and upstate fire officials said Long Island departments’ mutual aid was notable during this time.