The Great Neck South Middle School Science Olympiad team will advance to the state competition.

A Great Neck South Middle School team won first place in the Western Long Island Regional Middle School Science Olympiad and will advance to the New York State Science Olympiad tournament. For the third consecutive year,

The South team was one of four Great Neck teams to compete in the science olympiad. Great Neck was represented by 56 students across four teams—one team from North Middle School and three teams from South Middle School.

Students competed in 23 challenges that tested their knowledge and problem-solving skills in a wide range of STEM-focused challenges, including engineering, biology, chemistry, physics and earth science.

In addition to team points, medals were awarded to the top competitors in each challenge.

The Great Neck teams won a total of 37 event medals. South Middle Team A came in first place with 21 event medals, including eight gold, four silver, and three bronze medals.

Members of South Middle Team A who will advance to the States are Austin Chen, Sophia Chen, Andrea Chou, Lazar Cutler, Atharv Dhawan, Ethan Han, Victoria Huang, Leeann Lee, Nathan Li, Jada Lin, Jack Pei, Ryan Tsai, Isabelle Yang, Linda Yue and Kyle Zheng.

South Middle Team B earned medals in six events and Team C earned medals in two events.

Science teachers Diane Caplain and Nathan Wong and Earth science teacher and South Middle science department chair Tobias Hatten serve as advisors for the South Middle Science Olympiad teams.

The North Middle team earned medals in eight events, including one gold, one silver, and one bronze medal.

The North Middle Science Olympiad team’s advisors are science teacher Brianna Calby, technology teacher Nicholas Haramis, and science teacher/North Middle science department chair Zehava Vitberg.

The Western Long Island Regional Middle School Science Olympiad included 42 teams from across Nassau County.

The Regional and State Science Olympiad competitions are sponsored by the New York State Science Olympiad, a non-profit organization that seeks to engage and challenge students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics through various levels of team-based competitive tournaments throughout New York State.