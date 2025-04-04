Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club names 2025 Youth of the Year

The Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club announced Valentina C. as its 2025 Youth of the Year. Valentina, a junior in high school, has been a club kid since elementary school.

Each year, one teen is selected by a panel of impartial judges living in the community.

As Youth of the Year, Valentina will be responsible for attending public events such as the club’s Donor Recognition Reception, Banquet of Champions, golf outings, and others. Valentina will also serve as a role model for other club kids and as president of Grenville Baker’s Keystone Club.

“I would like to thank the club for shaping me into the person I am today, for giving me the freedom to be myself at a place that feels like home, a club that provides many new experiences, and being able to help others,” she said.

Information submitted by the Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club