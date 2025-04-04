Hope for the Future Ministries to hold April 12 fundraiser

Hope for the Future Ministries to hold a fundraiser in Farmingdale on April 12

Hope for the Future Ministries, a Christian nonprofit based in Farmingdale, will be hosting its “A Night at the Races” fundraiser event on Saturday, April 12 at the American Legion Hall at 66 Veterans Blvd. in Massapequa from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

All proceeds will go toward furthering the organization’s mission of providing weekly supplies of groceries, hot meals, toiletries, small home appliances, decor and spiritual support to people in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Long Island.

Attendees will have the potential to win big with horse races, games and silent auctions. Food and beverages will also be available to purchase. Tickets and sponsorships for the event can be purchased at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ ticketing/a-night-at-the- races-2 .

The Farmingdale-based nonprofit aims to support anyone in need, from individuals, growing families, single parents, couples, babies and seniors without discrimination.