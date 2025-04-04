Manhasset High School art students Leo Chan (center) and Hang Mi (right) have been selected for the “Long Island’s Best Art” exhibition at Hecksher Museum of Art.

Two Manhasset High School art students have been selected to have their work displayed at the prestigious Long Island’s Best: Young Artists at the Heckscher Museum art exhibition.

Leo Chan and Hang Mi were among the top 75 Long Island student artists whose works were chosen to be featured in the gallery. In addition, Hang was announced as the winner of the “Best of Show” award.

This is the only juried high school art competition on Long Island, and more than 500 submissions are received from school districts throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties.

The “Long Island’s Best: Young Artists” exhibition runs from April 5 through May 25 at the Heckscher Museum of Art in Huntington and is open to the public.

The students will be honored at a special awards ceremony at the museum on April 5.