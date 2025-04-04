Quantcast
Mineola high school engineering team advances to nationals, wins inspiration award

Mineola engineering students recognized with an award.
Mineola High School robotics team “Mineola Wild Reds” were recognized with the Engineering Inspiration Award at the FIRST Long Island Regional Robotics Competition.
Photo courtesy of Mineola Public Schools

Mineola’s high school engineers are heading to Houston.

The high school robotics team, “Mineola Wild Reds,” took home the Engineering Inspiration Award at the FIRST Robotics Long Island Regional Competition on March 19-22 at Hofstra University, qualifying the team to compete in the national championship, held April 16-19 in Houston.

The Engineering Inspiration Award celebrates outstanding success in advancing respect and appreciation for engineering and exemplifies the team’s commitment to science and technology education among the team, school and Mineola community.

Mineola engineering students work on a robot.
“Mineola Wild Reds” prepare their robot for competition in their mobile workshop at the FIRST Long Island Regional Robotics Competition at Hofstra University. Photo courtesy of Mineola Public Schools.

Additionally, junior Igor DeSouza was recognized by FIRST with the Dean’s List Award, qualifying him as Dean’s List Finalist with the opportunity to compete in the Championships in the individual category. The FIRST Dean’s List Award honors
outstanding team leaders who have also achieved a high level of personal technical expertise and accomplishment. As co-head of build and treasurer for the robotics team, Igor has put in countless hours as a leader and mentor and been instrumental in the team’s community outreach efforts.

Two team members, Makayla Apter-Quinn and Julia Manevitz, were also honored with the opportunity to open the Saturday competition with a performance of the National Anthem.

The district said it is proud to recognize the learners and educators who bring dedication, creativity and teamwork to the robotics program throughout the school year. These teams aren’t just focused on competing, a spokesperson added, but are also committed to sharing their knowledge, experience and love of STEM and inspiring future problem solvers, innovators and leaders.

