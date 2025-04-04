Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association names John F. Coumatos 2025 president

John Coumatos was elected the president of the Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association for 2025

John F. Coumatos of the Bethpage Water District was appointed the 2025 president of the Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association, which represents 21 water districts in the region.

Coumatos has been the first president of the association since 2009. He previously served as treasurer of the Nassau County Industrial Development Agency and as a water commissioner for over 10 years. He is currently the chairman of the board for the Bethpage Water District.

“I’m eager to continue the much-needed advocacy for our commissioner-elected districts and to work closely with our local politicians to continue our fight for funding to offset the costs to design, construct and maintain our collective water treatment facilities,” he said.

Coumatos served as the association’s first vice president in 2024. He replaced current South Farmingdale Water District Commissioner Ralph Atoria, whom he recognized in a statement.

“As a long-standing member and true leader in the water industry, Commissioner Atoria has steered our 21-member districts in a positive direction throughout his board tenure,” he said.

Scott Greco joined Coumatos from the Bethpage Water District, joining the board as its secretary. He has been a commissioner of the Bethpage Water District since 2021.

Michael Mazzola, a commissioner of the Massapequa Water District, replaced Coumatos as the association’s first vice president on the new board, who previously served as its secretary in 2024. Mazzola is a long-time Massapequa resident including a 15-year tenure as a fire commissioner.

Michael J. Kosinski has been a commissioner of the Roslyn Water District for over 30 years and will serve again as the association’s treasurer. Joseph Perry has been a commissioner of the South Huntington Water District since 2017 and will be the association’s second vice president.

They both held the same positions with the Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association in 2024.

The other board members said they want to promote clean water and a positive environmental impact on Long Island.

The current board will hold its positions through 2025.

The association was organized in 1981 to promote environmental excellence and best practices and maintain the highest standards of water quality and supply for its districts.

The association provides information on water district management and operational effectiveness, supports education and training, gives legal advice and information on industry-wide litigation and public relations support and fosters high-quality, sustainable, community-level water supply projects.

The association represents the districts of Albertson, Bethpage, Carle Place, Cathedral Gardens, Franklin Square, Garden City Park, Glenwood, Greenlawn, Hicksville, Jericho, Locust Valley, Manhasset-Lakeville, Massapequa, Oyster Bay, Plainview, Port Washington, Roslyn, South Farmingdale, West Hempstead and Westbury.