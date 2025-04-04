Rick Wakeman to bring final solo show to Long Island for victory lap

In the 50-plus years Rick Wakeman has been an entertainer, the accomplished pianist/organist has accumulated his share of anecdotes having served as a long-standing member of Yes, along with tickling the ivories as an in-demand session musician for many acts including Elton John, David Bowie, Cat Stevens and Black Sabbath.

But with his 77th birthday nearly upon us (May 18 for those keeping track), one chapter closing for the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is his myriad one-man shows, which he’ll be bringing to The Paramount in Huntington.

As someone who delights in performing and personal interaction, the ever-gregarious septuagenarian found the wear and tear of carrying a solo tour to become too much.

“I love to play, but in recent years, given the arthritis I have, it has become too much for me to do these shows where I’m constantly playing for two hours plus,” he said. “I love nothing more than performing live and I’ll continue to do so. I played shows in the UK last year with a full band that included my son. It’s much easier to do when I’m not having to consistently play. For this tour, I intend to throw in the best of what I have done in the past, plus a few new surprises on the way, and possibly even the odd guest joining me on the odd occasion.”

Wakeman doesn’t take playing live for granted having been thrown for a loop when the pandemic and its accompanying lockdown put him into the same conundrum as many other musicians who were precluded from touring—isolation and an inability to flex his creative muscles. (“It was a horrible time. The hardest thing was not being able to visit or see people because I’m a people person.”)

For this Final Solo Tour of the USA, expect Wakeman to parlay his deep trove of highly entertaining reminisces and deep canon of songs into quite the one-man show. This American jaunt gives Wakeman a chance to embrace the minimalism of one eager-to-please musician, a single instrument and a rapt audience.

“I always work on the principle that if I were going to a show, what would I want to hear,” he explained. “And if I went to see [Frank] Sinatra if he was still alive and he didn’t sing ‘My Way,’ I’d be thoroughly fed up. On a much lower level if someone were coming to see me, what would they hope to hear? So I perform music that I’ve been involved with over the years so I do a couple of David Bowie songs I was involved with—‘Life on Mars’ and ‘Space Oddity.’ We do Cat Stevens ‘Morning Has Broken,’ which I did the piano for. I do some Yes stuff. I do some of my own stuff. I throw in a few surprises—things people wouldn’t expect to hear. Between all the songs, I tell completely ludicrous stories, some of which have a semblance of truth and some that don’t.”

One particular highlight fans can look forward to is “Yessonata.” Released in 2024, this 30-minute instrumental work features Yes themes and melodies from “Long Distance Runaround” and “Close to the Edge” to “And You and I” and “Wonderous Stories,” woven into sonata form that Wakeman wrote specifically for this tour.

“It’s a delightful piece because given how it’s been composed, I can move the arrangements around in a way where I never wind up playing the same thing from one night to the next,” he explained.

Wakeman’s own childhood memories fondly revolve around a family that filled his home with music. It started with his piano-playing father and eventually led to the aspiring musician taking lessons with the aforementioned Mrs. Symes when he was five years old. Symes’ student wound up working with her until he headed off to the Royal College of Music in London, intending to become a concert pianist.

“My dad used to play the piano in the evenings and on a Sunday, some of the other family would come around and they also played instruments,” Wakeman recalled. “My Uncle Stan played the ukulele banjo. At the age of three or four, I used to sit on the bottom step of the stairs and just thought it was the most wonderful thing. My dad was great. He said learn your classical music and get your technique, but play as many other kinds of music as you can. I played in all sorts of bands—rock, blues, jazz, and even country and western bands. You name it. My dad said I needed to learn about as many different kinds of music as possible.”

As for the greatest takeaways Wakeman has gathered over more than half a century of making music, he’s quick to credit his father and late friend David Bowie.

“My dad told me to remember that I was two different people—one on stage and one off-stage,” Wakeman said with a laugh. “David Bowie once said to always use musicians who will understand what you’re trying to do. You can sometimes pick the best musicians, but they don’t always understand what you want. In the end, they both said the most important thing was to be yourself, which is what I always try to do. “

Rick Wakeman will be playing on April 16 at The Paramount, 370 New York Avenue, Huntington. For more information, visit www.theparamountny.com or call 631-673-7300