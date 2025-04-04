Sea Cliff students create American Revolution trivia games

Sea Cliff students play games they designed with parents, families and guardians at the American Revolution Game Day

Sea Cliff School fourth graders completed a project based on the American Revolution, which inspired trivia games. After the completion of the project, the students shared their projects with family and peers.

The project-based learning initiative aimed to encourage students to communicate, collaborate, and problem-solve. During this intensive American history study, groups of fourth graders planned, designed and created their own games.

Final projects included “American Revolution Jeopardy,” “Revolution Headbands,” “Revolutionary Board Game”, “Patriots vs Great Britain,” “Revolutionary Battle Shots” and “The Revolution Trivia.”

“The commitment to growth and learning is visible at Sea Cliff School and we are so proud of all our students,” said principal Ms. Megan McCormack.

Information submitted by North Shore Central School District