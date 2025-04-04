Sewanhaka students advance to international Regeneron competition, win awards

Scientific research from Sewanhaka’s high schoolers is being recognized on the international level.

While five students Sewanhaka Central High School students recently won awards for their science research at the Long Island Science and Engineering Fair, two of them will advance to an international competition in May.

LISEF is a competition for the most advanced high school projects and the participants present to professionals in their subject areas from local universities, scientific institutions and in the field. Approximately 127 students from across Long Island

presented their projects in-person at the Round II Competition after participating in LISEF’s Virtual Fair in February.

Elmont Memorial High School students earned the following awards: Aafia Ahmed, third place in the Cellular and Molecular Biology category; Kahela Michel, third place in the Earth and Environmental Science category; and Emaan Tehseen, honorable mention in the Animal Sciences category.

H. Frank Carey High School student Natalie Osorio earned first place in the Biochemistry category, and New Hyde Park Memorial High School student Brice Chiu earned fourth place in the Behavioral category.

Additionally, Ahmed and Osorio were selected as International Science and Engineering Fair finalists and will be representing Long Island at the 2025 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Columbus, Ohio, in May. Their projects were

among 20 selected to advance to ISEF due to having the highest judging scoring across multiple categories.