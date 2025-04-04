The Wheatley School art students explore creativity on museum visit

The Wheatley School students on a field trip to the Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn.

Wheatley’s art program decided to ensure their students learned by seeing the work of professionals.

A group of advanced art students from The Wheatley School, part of the East Williston Union Free School District, embarked on an enriching field trip to the Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn.

Guided by a museum educator, the students engaged with the museum’s permanent collection and the vibrant Deco 100 exhibition through hands-on, interactive experiences.

As they explored the expansive sculpture gardens and scenic grounds, the students captured photographs for their portfolios and gathered visual inspiration for future pieces.

Each student completed an on-site drawing and practiced gestural sketching, sharpening their observational skills in real time. The students also learned about the importance art has historically and in modern society and gained insight into various artistic genres and how they influence one another.

“More than just a field trip, the day offered a chance to connect through art, with each other, and with the world around them,” art teacher Julia Maloney said. “Friendships formed, memories were made, and the universal language of art helped weave it all together into something unforgettable.”