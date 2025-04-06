Op-Ed: LI needs clean energy, economic growth

Clean energy tax credits from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) are helping to drive economic growth, create jobs, and make our air cleaner, writes Kevin Aug.

As a proud Long Islander, I’ve been glad to see how clean energy investments are transforming our communities.

In particular, clean energy tax credits from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) are helping to drive economic growth, create jobs, and make our air cleaner.

Increasing the capacity of wind and solar energy generation for Long Island is key to fulfilling our clean energy goals in New York. Funding for battery storage facilities is also part of the IRA and crucial to leveraging clean energy solutions.

As House Republicans decide on which Biden-era incentives they plan to cut in their upcoming budget reconciliation bill, it is vital that U.S. Rep. Nick LaLota (R-Bay Shore) and the entire New York Congressional delegation defend the clean energy tax credits that benefit Long Islanders.

While the Inflation Reduction Act passed along partisan lines, its benefits are anything but partisan. More than 80% of the planned $129 billion factory buildout — and the tens of thousands of jobs it will create — are in Republican-held districts, including New York State’s 1st Congressional District.

Indeed, a new independent study reveals that the IRA’s energy tax credits will create an estimated 18,060 jobs in New York state. This boom is not just in renewable energy but also in construction and supply chain industries, representing real opportunities for workers and local businesses and increased household incomes.

This is an important moment when economic growth and environmental responsibility go hand in hand. Cutting these incentives would not only undermine our fight against climate change but also stall the economic momentum that Long Island is experiencing.

We all want lower energy bills, cleaner air, and a thriving economy. Thanks to the IRA, Long Islanders are already seeing energy savings. The tax credits also help families install energy-efficient appliances, lower their electricity costs, and enjoy safer energy in their communities. These benefits will only continue to grow if Congress prioritizes clean energy.

LaLota has a chance to stand up for his constituents by protecting these investments. Ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for Long Island should not be a partisan issue — it should be a priority for all elected officials who care about their communities.

Long Islanders deserve clean air, well-paying jobs, and a livable world. I urge LaLota and the New York Congressional delegation to reject any efforts to roll back clean energy tax credits and instead champion policies that drive economic growth and protect our environment. It just makes sense.

Kevin Aug is the Suffolk County chapter leader of Citizens’ Climate Lobby.