Syosset HS names Katherine Li, Auston Li top two seniors

Katherine Li (L.) and Auston Li (R.) are named the valedictorian and salutatorian of Syosset High School’s Class of 2025

When Katherine Li and Auston Li were called to the Syosset High School principal’s office, they weren’t sure whether they were in trouble. What they soon found out, however, is that they were named the top two students in their class, earning the title of valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively.

The two students, who are not related despite their last names, said that after Principal John Durante told them the news, he called their parents, who similarly were confused as to why the school would call them mid-day.

Part of the confusion, Katherine and Auston said, was because they were not expecting the recognition.

“I never really thought about valedictorian or salutatorian,” Katherine said. Instead, she said she focused on pushing herself academically and competing in math competitions.

“I didn’t anticipate it,” Auston said. He said he was “focused on broadening [his] education through different subjects and also exploring different fields.”

Both students have strived for success in the past four years, with Auston taking 20 Advanced Placement classes and Katherine completing 18.

Katherine said she is focused on math and music. In school, she said she has played cello in the chamber orchestra, which earned the title of Grand Champions at the national competition this year, as well as the chamber music club.

Outside of school, she said she participates in math competitions and attends math summer programs at colleges nationwide. Katherine has volunteered as a math teacher for Syosset and Jericho middle-school students for the past four years.

Auston said he has taken an “interdisciplinary” approach to learning: merging two of his interests, music and science research. At Syosset, he said he has completed environmental research, which resulted in butterflies flying around the research department, and immunology research, which he has submitted to competitions like Regeneron.

Auston said he is focused on music education outside of high school. In addition to studying at Julliard for piano after school, he has played in concerts throughout the nation and internationally.

Even though the two are at the top of their class, they said it hasn’t always been an easy ride. Katherine said she received a 44% on her first AP World assignment, a class that quickly became one of her favorites despite the difficulty.

She said her teacher did not scale the grades to AP scoring like most classes, which motivated her to get the best grades possible. Despite its difficulty, Katherine said she did not want to drop out of the advanced-level course because the material was interesting and challenging.

“[My teacher] really pushed you,” Katherine said. “It’s so clear that she loves history and [that] makes you really love history as well.”

Auston said one of his favorite classes, AP Chemistry, pushed him beyond the course material. He said his teacher, Kurt Rogers, “really challenges you beyond the AP Curriculum.” Auston said Rogers would have students participate in labs from the University of Michigan to give them real-world examples of college-level learning.

He said that although the scores were curved, the raw scores on labs and tests could be low, which pushed students to advance.

“We learn so much more about chemistry in a way that I feel prepares me better for college,” he said.

The two said that while the grades motivated them to push themselves academically, they were driven to learn and understand the material.

“The number itself is not the purpose, but rather it’s learning the material,” Auston said. “Just enjoying the material itself is a different motivation rather than just the number.”

Katherine said the rigorous course material at Syosset has prepared her for moving on to college.

“I think it’s true for anybody who’s just pushed themselves with our curriculum here,” she said.

Looking ahead, the two are gearing up for college, deciding where they’ll spend the next four years.

Katherine said she has already committed to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Although Auston has not committed to a college yet, he said he is considering programs that will allow him to combine his passion for music and science, like he has done at Syosset.