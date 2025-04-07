Port Washington Weber’s Science Olympiad team secures state spot

C.P. Weber’s Middle School Science Olympiad team achieved major success in March, earning 17 medals, finishing in the top five in Western Nassau, and securing a spot at the New York State Science Olympiad competition.

Founded in 1984, the Science Olympiad is a nationwide STEM competition that challenges middle school and high school students to compete in a variety of science, technology, engineering, and math events. Teams qualify for the state competition by excelling in regional tournaments across New York.

The state tournament offers students the chance to showcase their scientific knowledge, problem-solving skills, and teamwork. Top teams may be able to represent New York at the national Science Olympiad.

The New York State competition involves 23 events with 15 students on each team. These events span multiple scientific disciplines, including biology, chemistry, earth and space science, engineering, and physics. Events can be written tests, lab-based, or involve building something in advance, testing students’ on-the-spot decision-making skills.

“The kids prepare something at home and bring it to the competition, but on the day of the competition, they’ll find out what they need their product to produce,” said CarrieAnn Lindstadt-Iurka, chairperson of the science department and science olympiad coach.

Just like golf, the team with the lowest points in each individual event contributes to its overall placement in the competition.

“It’s nice to see kids in a communal space of like interest where they can figure out what they know and then challenge themselves to excel at their events,” said coach Christopher Buchman.

From the start of the competition, the kids take the reins, assigning what teams they will be in and what events they will take the lead in. They regroup after each event to write feedback and reflect on how they could improve.

“As their coach it is amazing to just watch them support each other, they’re so reflect and even if they don’t medal they’re figuring out what they could do better for next time,” Lindstadt-Iurka said.

The New York State Science Olympiad competition takes place at East Syracuse-Minoa Central High School, on April 5.