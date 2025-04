Westbury Arts hosted a warm reception for their current exhibit, “Climate Change,” curated by featured artist Barry Feuerstein.



This is the first of several shows that will highlight a featured artist’s work on the entire northern wall. Beyond Feuerstein’s large-scale abstract paintings, the show is comprised of paintings spanning multiple genres, as well as assemblages, mobiles, and sculpture.



“Climate Change” is available for viewing through April 25 at 255 Schenck Avenue, Westbury.