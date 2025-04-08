Crime Blotter 4.10

Nassau County Police Officer not charged after investigation into 2024 death of a Massapequa man

Man found shot to death outside hotel

An unidentified man was found dead with gunshot wounds outside the Extended Stay Hotel, located at 905 South Oyster Bay Road in Bethpage, on Wednesday, April 2.

The Nassau County Police Department said they responded to the call of a person shot and found the man, who was identified as being in his 30s.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Brooklyn man charged with assault after stabbing

A Brooklyn man was charged with assault after Glen Cove police responded to a call at a Burger King at 3 Cedar Swamp Road of a man bleeding on March 28.

Glen Cove police said they found two men suffered stab wounds, which they determined upon arrival had been caused by a “struggle” inside a vehicle in the parking lot.

“A quantity of drugs” were also found at the scene of the stabbing, police said.

Police said the victim is still currently hospitalized and is expected to recover.

Jacob Cozier, 26, of Brooklyn, was charged following an investigation with assault in the first degree, criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, and two counts of menacing in the second degree.

25-year-old woman killed in auto accident

A 25-year-old woman was killed when she was hit by a car near the intersection of Forest Avenue and Kirkwood Drive on March 31, Glen Cove police report.

Police said they found the woman, whose identity was not released, lying in the roadway. She was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was not criminally charged, police said. Anyone with additional information regarding the accident is urged to call the police at (516) 676-1000

Antisemitic graffiti was found in two Town of Hempstead parks in 24 hours. Police investigating as hate crimes.

Park workers reported a swastika painted on a wall in Franklin Square’s Rath Park around 6 p.m. Thursday evening. On Friday morning, less than 24 hours later, park workers in North Baldwin’s Coes Neck Park reported tiles in a children’s playground game arranged in the formation of a swastika.

The Nassau County Police Department is conducting an ongoing investigation into the incidents.

Man sentenced in deadly drunk-driving accident

A Valley Stream man was sentenced on Thursday, April 2, to 3 1/2 to 8 1/4 years in prison for a 2022 drunk-driving crash on the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway that killed his 23-year-old half-brother, according to the office of Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

Joshua Pena pleaded guilty on Jan. 30 to second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, second-degree vehicular manslaughter, two counts of driving while intoxicated, second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, the DA’s office said.

Donnelly said that on June 19, 2022, an off-duty East Meadow Fire Department official was driving southbound on the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway when he saw a white 2018 Mercedes on top of the guardrail, leaning against a tree.

Donnelly said he approached the vehicle and saw 23-year-old Xavier Pena, conscious and pinned inside the vehicle. He was later pronounced dead at the Nassau University Medical Center, according to the district attorney.

It was determined that Joshua Pena had a blood alcohol content of .17 approximately 45 minutes after the crash and that he had been driving roughly 127 miles per hour shortly before the crash, Donnelly said.

Six-car crash leaves one dead

A multi-vehicle accident in Plainview on Thursday, April 3, has left one driver dead and others injured, police said.

A 71-year-old man, driving a 2018 Nissan Murano, was traveling westbound on Old Country Road when he hit the rear driver side of a 2012 Toyota minivan being driven by a 44-year-old man, according to police,

The Nissan then crossed over into eastbound traffic, colliding with a 2007 Volvo, driven by a 50-year-old woman, and a 2020 Kia, driven by a 35-year-old woman.

The Nissan continued on Old Country Road and struck a 2009 Volkswagen Rabbit driven by a 49-year-old woman who also had a 24-year-old passenger.

The Volkswagen was then involved in a collision with a 2013 Toyota Camry driven by a 27-year-old woman, which was struck in the rear by a 2021 Subaru driven by a 51-year-old woman.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to a local area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said four others involved in the crash were also transported to hospitals with minor injuries. The investigation into this accident continues.

Man charged with forcible touching of a 16-year-old girl

A Syosset man was charged with forcible touching and sexual abuse after he grabbed a 16-year-old girl, the Nassau County Police Department said.

Pankajkumar M. Shah, 63, was at Valero Gas Station on Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park when he inappropriately touched a teenage girl, police said. Police said the girl immediately left the scene and contacted them.

Shah is charged with forcible touching, sexual abuse in the third degree, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawfully dealing with a child in the first degree.

Man allegedly points gun at 17-year-old in road rage incident

The Nassau County Police Department reported that a Bronx man, Winston Merrick, was charged with menacing after a road rage incident in the Roosevelt Field Mall parking lot at 630 Old Country Road after allegedly pointing a firearm at a 17-year-old boy.

The incident occurred on Friday, April 4, at approximately 7:05 p.m., police said.

Merrick, 45, was “engaged in a road rage incident” with the 17-year-old boy and a 41-year-old woman when he pointed a black gun at the teenager, who fled the scene, police said.

Police said no injuries were reported and the gun, a Glock 26, was loaded.

Merrick is charged with two counts of menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.