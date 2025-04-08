Syosset man inappropriately touched 16-year-old in New Hyde Park girl: Police

A Syosset man was charged with forcible touching and sexual abuse after he grabbed a 16-year-old girl, the Nassau County Police Department said.

Pankajkumar M. Shah, 63, was at Valero Gas Station on Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park when he inappropriately touched a teenage girl, police said. Police said the girl immediately left the scene and contacted them.

Shah is charged with forcible touching, sexual abuse in the third degree, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawfully

dealing with a child in the first degree.