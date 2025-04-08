Quantcast
Courts & Crime
New Hyde Park

Syosset man inappropriately touched 16-year-old in New Hyde Park girl: Police

Pankajkumar M. Shah, 63, of Syosset
Nassau County Police Department

A Syosset man was charged with forcible touching and sexual abuse after he grabbed a 16-year-old girl, the Nassau County Police Department said.

Pankajkumar M. Shah, 63, was at Valero Gas Station on Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park when he inappropriately touched a teenage girl, police said. Police said the girl immediately left the scene and contacted them.

Shah is charged with forcible touching, sexual abuse in the third degree, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawfully
dealing with a child in the first degree.

