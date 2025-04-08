Teens rally for Great Neck Library employees to be rehired

Teenagers rallied outside the Great Neck Library on April 6, demanding that two employees from the teen Levels program be re-hired

Teens rallied outside the Great Neck Library Main Branch Sunday, April 6, for two former library teen program employees to be reinstated after they were fired last month.

The student protesters said they were motivated by the impact the two dismissed employees had on them in the Levels program, which is the library’s after-school teen program.

“We love Levels,” protest organizer Dahlia Zavelin, 16, said. “We want to preserve it in its truest form, which is with Sam and Mike.”

About seven teenagers gathered on the sidewalk, holding signs and chanting “rehire Sam and Mike” and “re-investigate Denise,” referencing last year’s investigation into the library director following accusations of a toxic workplace environment. The independent investigation found that no library policies were violated.

Michael Meehan and Sam, who asked only to be identified by her first name, worked in the library’s teen program called Levels. Sam served as the Levels assistant manager and the Junior Levels coordinator, while Meehan was the Levels program coordinator.

Despite saying they received permission, Meehan and Sam said they were fired for staying after library hours to play a video game together. Video game playing is a common activity in the Levels program, and the two said they would play them to learn more about the program offerings and be a point of connection with the teens.

Sam’s employment was terminated on March 3 and Meehan’s was terminated on March 19.

Meehan was employed at the library for nearly 30 years, starting in 1996. Sam, born and raised in Great Neck, said she attended the library’s Level program as a teen and grew up with Meehan as a mentor. Sam worked at the library for 2 1/2 years.

They called the action retaliatory due to a history of being targeted by their supervisor and administration.

Efforts to solicit comment from Library Director Denise Corcoran were unavailing.

The rally was planned during the library’s centennial celebration for “The Great Gatsby” novel, with many patrons present that day for the anniversary.

Zavelin said they were able to engage with a number of patrons who were sympathetic to their cause and garnered signatures on their petition.

David Dallal, 18, said he engaged with many library patrons during the rally who said issues like the one at hand had occurred throughout the library’s history. He said many voiced sympathy and support for their cause.

Zavelin, who helped organize the rally, said she and a few others met in the library parking lot to set up. Before they began the rally, Zavelin said they were approached by Corcoran and asked to organize on the sidewalk off library property.

So Zavelin and the other teenagers did.

She said the goal of the protest was to express to the library their commitment to having Sam and Meehan reinstated.

“We don’t want them to think that we’re going to give up so easily,” Zavelin said. “… This is something that we’re willing to fight for and stand up for, and this is something we all truly believe in.”

Part of the library’s celebrations that day included a dance class to learn the Charleston, which was held in a room with windows opening to where the teens were organizing. Dallal said they took the opportunity to wave their signs to the dancers through the open windows while staying off library property.

But curtains were drawn soon after.

Zavelin said she was invited by a library patron to speak with Corcoran about the issue, so she accepted. While Zavelin said she had the chance to express her perspective, she said Corcoran was dismissive.

She said despite all the conversations she has had with library staff about the issue, nobody has been transparent with her on their perspective about what happened.

Zavelin said she and others have also boycotted attending Levels to protest xxxxxhe firings. She said she and the other teens protesting are not against the Levels program or advocating to have it shut down.

The teens described their efforts as an uphill battle, yet a fight they are passionate about despite the challenges.

Jordan Flores, 18, described his reason for rallying as a way of returning the favor to Sam and Meehan, saying they cared about his wellbeing and he, too, wanted to express support for theirs.

Meehan said he was proud of the students advocating on his behalf, something he found moving.

“Sam and I are both very proud of these teenagers because they’re standing up for what they believe in,” Meehan said. “They’re exercising their civil rights and they’re doing it in a very positive and peaceful way, and I can’t say enough about how much we appreciate them.”

Meehan said he and Sam are still exploring their options to challenge their terminations, including interviewing law firms.