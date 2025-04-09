Bethpage High School hosts annual college fair

Bethpage High School hosted its annual college fair as more than 50 colleges and universities were represented.

Bethpage High School’s guidance department hosted its annual college fair on Monday, Apr. 7, welcoming sophomores, juniors, and their parents for a night dedicated to planning for the future.

The event, held in the high school gymnasium and auditorium, allowed students and their families to explore a wide range of postsecondary options and gain valuable insight into the college admissions process.

More than 50 colleges and universities, including Farmingdale State College, Hofstra University, LIU Post, Molloy University, Pace University, Stony Brook University, and St. John’s University, were represented in the gymnasium. Representatives from the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy were also on hand to share information about military pathways.

In addition to the college fair, families were invited to attend two informative workshops in the auditorium. Andrea Nadler of Hofstra University led a session titled “Writing the College Essay,” offering tips on how to craft a compelling personal statement.

That presentation was followed by “College Testing: Cracking the Code,” presented by Tom Ehlers of Method Learning. This presentation helped demystify standardized testing and offered strategies for success.

Bethpage director of guidance Thomas Kenny welcomed attendees and introduced both guest speakers, reminding families that Bethpage’s counseling center is available to support students every step of the way throughout the college admissions journey.