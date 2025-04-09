Bethpage hosts kidOYO Code Conquest Hackathon

Elementary students from across Long Island came together in Bethpage on Friday, April 4 for the kidOYO Upper Elementary Division Code Conquest Hackathon.

Bethpage Schools welcomed dozens of young coders to Bethpage High School as the district hosted the kidOYO Upper Elementary Division Code Conquest Hackathon on Friday, April 4.

The event welcomed 19 teams of fourth and fifth-grade students from across Long Island—including teams from Bethpage’s own Central Boulevard, Charles Campagne and Kramer Lane elementary schools—for a high-energy day of coding and collaboration.

Students from the Bellmore, Bethpage, Cold Spring Harbor, East Williston, Hauppauge, Islip, Locust Valley, Manhasset, Mineola, Rockville Centre and West Hempstead school districts participated in the event, making it a true showcase of regional talent and teamwork.

The Bethpage gymnasium was transformed into a sea of tables filled with young coders working intently on their laptops, fueled by teamwork and plenty of snacks. Each team, composed of eight students, was led by a student team leader who kept their group motivated and focused, delivering pep talks and rallying their teammates through each challenge.

The hackathon’s format mirrored the classic strategy game Risk: each completed coding challenge earned a team a virtual territory.

But the path to conquest wasn’t simply about speed—teams could only target adjacent territories, and judges awarded each one to the group with the most effective or creative solution. This unique setup encouraged thoughtful planning, strategic thinking and high-quality programming.

Adding a professional touch to the day, Bethpage High School’s TV news production students live-streamed the event, capturing interviews, team moments and real-time action under the direction of Dan Malossi and Michael Gamman. Their live coverage gave families and school communities a chance to witness the students’ skills and spirit in action.