Division Avenue High School senior named National Merit Finalist

Division Avenue High School announced that senior Matthew Hartmann was named a Finalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program.

Hartmann is among 15,000 fellow finalists in the competition who are recognized for their exceptional performance on the PSAT/NMSQT, outstanding academic records and leadership in their communities. He will be considered for the Merit Scholar designation and vie for scholarships worth nearly $26 million.

To become a finalist, Hartmann submitted an essay and a detailed scholarship application noting his academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and honors and awards received.

“Matthew is an exceptional student, and we are thrilled to be represented by him on a national level,” principal John Coscia said. “We wish him the best of luck as the competition continues.”