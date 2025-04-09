Republican and Democratic Hempstead Town Supervisor candidates decline party nominations

Town of Hempstead Supervisor Donald Clavin, who just declined his party’s nomination to run for another term.

Hempstead’s Town Supervisor race is about to have two new faces.

Republican Donald Clavin, who is in his third term as supervisor, declined the Nassau County Republican Party’s nomination before Monday’s 5 p.m. deadline to accept it.

The party will announce a new candidate at 12 p.m. tomorrow, according to party chairman Joe Cairo’s office.

“I want to thank the residents of the Town of Hempstead for the support they have shown me during my tenure as supervisor and also while I worked as receiver of taxes,” he said in a statement.

Democrat Justin Brown also declined his party’s nomination for Town of Hempstead Supervisor on Monday. The party has announced that 47-year-old Garden City resident Joseph Scianablo will run in Brown’s place.

“Public service isn’t only what you do; it’s who you are. I’ve served my country, my city, and my community—and I’m ready to serve the people of Hempstead,” Joseph Scianablo said in a statement. “I’m running to lower the tax burden, clean up our broken infrastructure, and bring transparency back to Town Hall,” he added, referencing Clavin’s Hempstead Republican’s 12.1% property tax increase in the town’s budget.

Scianablo is a former U.S. Marine, NYPD officer and Queens Assistant District Attorney.

“Joe Scianablo is exactly the kind of leader Hempstead needs right now,” said Nassau County Democratic Party Chairman Jay S. Jacobs in a statement. “His courage, character, and deep commitment to public service make him the right candidate to take on the status quo. Joe has spent his life protecting others—he’ll bring that same fierce dedication to fighting for every family in Hempstead.”

Clavin also announced his intent to run for a seat on the bench of the Nassau County Court while declining his nomination to run for re-election, adding that he hoped to serve the public in a different capacity.

A published report said that Jacobs cross-endorsed Clavin for the seat, though Jacobs’ office did not confirm the endorsement to Schneps Media LI.

The Hempstead town supervisor election will be held on Nov. 4.