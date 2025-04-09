Sea Cliff board adopts $7.6M budget for 2025-26 fiscal year

The Village of Sea Cliff board of trustees at the Tuesday, April 8, budget hearing

Village of Sea Cliff trustees unanimously adopted a $7.6 million budget for the 2025-2026 fiscal year – a 6.7% increase,$483,000, increase over this year.

The budget voted at the board of trustees meeting on Tuesday, April 8, will see a tax increase of approximately $70 on the average home from last year.

“We strive to present a transparent, responsible budget. This budget reflects the village board’s commitment to responsible fiscal management,” said Mayor Elena Villafane.

She said the village looked at each budget item to minimize unnecessary expenditures and create the “most reasonable appropriation of our residents’ tax dollars.”

She said the budget’s goal was to support and sustain municipal services, enhance the quality of life, and ensure long-term fiscal stability and resilience.

Villafane said both positive and negative external trends influenced the budget.

She said the workforce continued to grow and the GDP is projected to grow in the next year, which aided the budget. However, inflation prices, supply chain disruptions, increased insurance premiums, and market volatility were challenges.

Villafane said the budget will see increases in public safety, public works, general government, and project funding.

She said there will be an approximate 6.3% increase in public safety funding, totaling over $1 million. The increase is approximately $60,000 from the previous year, and Villafane said the increase will go towards the fire department, safety inspections, ongoing training, and code enforcement, among other things.

Public works funding will increase by approximately 7.3%, totaling $2.4 million. The increase is approximately $167,850, and the funds will go towards street maintenance, park maintenance, drainage, and snow removal, among other things, Villafane said.

Villafane said funded projects, which include capital projects, beach maintenance, and youth programs, are expected to increase 12.6% to $229,999, or approximately $257.

General government funds will increase approximately 6% to about $2.6 million.

The funds, increased by approximately $144,000 last year, will go towards building maintenance, the library and museum, all appointed boards, social security, and health insurance, Villafane said. The increase in medical insurance drove the allocated funding up.

Approximately $6.3 million of the budget’s revenue is anticipated to come from tax dollars, an increase from last year’s $6.2 million.

Villafane said the proposed budget is under the state tax increase maximum—approximately $6.4 million—and that many neighboring municipalities have broken the cap in their budgeting. She said approximately 15% of residents’ tax dollars go towards the village.

Villafane said the total assessed value of a homestead property—a one—to three—family residential home—is estimated to be $1.656 billion, an increase of .02% over the 2024-2025 tax year.

The tax rate on village residential properties will be $3.1469 per $1,000, Villafane said. She said that according to reports in the past year, the average price of a house in Sea Cliff is $1,123,255, which would translate to $3,535 in village taxes, an increase of approximately $70 from last year.

The village expects $28,678 in PILOTs, payments in lieu of taxes, which indicates an approximate $500 increase from the previous budget.

The board unanimously adopted the budget.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to manage costs responsibly,” Villafane said. She said she encourages every resident to stay engaged, ask questions and attend upcoming meetings.

