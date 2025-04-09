Syosset ‘Shed the Meds’ event rescheduled after bomb threat

Deputy Minority Leader Arnold Drucker announces that a rescheduled Shed the Meds event will be held at the Syosset Library on Tuesday, April 29.

Syosset’s “Shed the Meds” event has been rescheduled to Tuesday, April 29 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., after the previous event was interrupted by a bomb threat.

“Even though our last visit to the Syosset Public Library was cut short, the fact that we were able to collect so much medication illustrates the tremendous demand for this service,” said Nassau County Deputy Minority Leader Arnold Drucker, who co-hosted the event with the Nassau County Police Department.

The event—which aims to safely dispose of unwanted or expired prescription medication—was originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 11, and was intended to run from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

During the event, held at the Syosset Public Library, a bomb threat was issued to the library at approximately 6:15 p.m., and it was evacuated. The library said the threat was received via phone and evacuated approximately 100 patrons.

Drucker said that despite the interruption, the March event collected seven garbage bags full of old medication.

“When we saw the results, we knew we had to come back sooner than later, and I am grateful to the Second Precinct and the Syosset Public Library for once again opening their doors to a program that does so much to protect the environment and prevent drug abuse and misuse in Nassau County,” Drucker said in a release.

The rescheduled event will be held at the Syosset Library, located at 225 South Oyster Bay Road, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 29.