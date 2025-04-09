The stars came out to play! Special Friends Dance 2025 – Williston American Legion Auxiliary Unit 144

As has been customary for the past 61 years (barring the COVID lockdown), American Legion Auxiliary Unit 144 in Williston Park held its Spring Special Friends Dance on Sunday afternoon, April 6, as this is “Children & Youth Month.”

On this rainy spring day, Children & Youth Chair and Past County President Mary Ann Busa and Past Post Commander Frank Busa once again invited several group homes, and everyone had a grand time.

Homemade sandwiches, snacks, and beverages were served by the Auxiliary ladies, and the DJ for the afternoon was Post Commander Eric Spinner.

The room rocked with entertainment – even dancing under the “limbo stick” – and also, Post Legionnaire Frank Fitzgerald entertained us with his harmonica talents.

One of our party guests is a very talented tap dancer who has never taken dance lessons, is self-taught, and said that Fred Astaire was his inspiration! We also had another talented girl join us today who did a remarkable rendition of “I Will Always Love You” – Whitney Houston must have been smiling down on her!

Guests went home with a lovely miniature green plant provided courtesy of City Line Florist in New Hyde Park.

We will meet again in October for our Halloween Special Friends Dance in keeping with customs.

For God and Country, Submitted by:

Rosanne Spinner, Secretary – Williston Unit 144

American Legion Auxiliary – A Community of Volunteers Serving Veterans, Military and Their Families