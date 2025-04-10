Glen Cove police share tips to avoid distracted driving

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and Glen Cove Chief of Police William Whitton urges residents to join the community-wide effort to reduce distracted driving with the campaign slogan: “Take Action Today. Put the Phone Away.”

Distracted driving is a leading cause of road accidents and includes more than just phone use—it encompasses any activity that diverts attention away from driving. Actions like texting, scrolling, eating, or even adjusting your GPS can lead to serious, often preventable, accidents.

“Distracted driving poses a risk to everyone on the road,” Whitton said in a release. “Together, we can make a difference by staying focused and encouraging others to do the same. Let’s make Glen Cove a safer place for all.”

To support this campaign, the Glen Cove Police Department is sharing these simple safety tips:

Keep devices out of reach: Silence your phone or use “Do Not Disturb” mode while driving.

Plan ahead: Set your GPS and adjust any in-car settings before you begin driving.

Avoid multitasking: Save eating, grooming, or any other distractions for when you’re parked.

Be alert: Watch for pedestrians, cyclists, and other drivers.

