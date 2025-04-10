Hofstra University’s Zucker School of Medicine named one of the top schools by U.S. News and World Report

U.S. News and World Report has named Hofstra University’s Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine one of the top research schools.

The Zucker School of Medicine has received a Tier 1 status in the U.S. News & World Report 2025 Best Medical Schools rankings. The school has been acknowledged as a national leader in medical research.

The Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell is one of 16 medical schools nationwide and one of only two in New York State to receive this title.

David Battinelli, the Deborah and Lawrence Smith Dean of the Zucker School of Medicine and executive vice president and physician-in-chief of Northwell Health, said nearly all Zucker School medical students participate in research within their first two years.

“Nearly all Zucker School of Medicine students engage in research between their first and second year of medical school,” said Battinelli. “This recognition by U.S. News & World Report highlights the strength of our institutional partnerships and the rich research resources that enable our students to make meaningful contributions to medical science.”

This top ranking highlights the Zucker School of Medicine’s active participation in scientific discovery and innovation in partnership with Northwell Health.

Students in the Zucker School of Medicine have access to prestigious research opportunities facilitated through the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research and collaborations with external research partners like Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.

Last year, U.S. News & World Report changed its approach to medical school rankings by creating a tiered system rather than numerical rankings for primary care and research. Tier 1 represents the highest level of achievement.

The U.S. News & World Report assessment of research excellence considers various factors, including student selectivity and accomplishments, research activity, and faculty resources. This year’s recognition marks the tenth consecutive year the Zucker School of Medicine has been acknowledged for its prestigious medical research.

Information about the medical school’s research opportunities and resources can be found on the Zucker School of Medicine website.