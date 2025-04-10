Pickleball courts set to come to the Village of Kensington

Mayor Jeffrey Greener talks to residents about the new pickleball courts slated to come to the Village of Kensington.

The Village of Kensington unanimously approved a contract for new pickleball courts, with hopes that they will be ready by the start of the summer season.

The contract includes the establishment of one new pickleball court and the resurfacing of the existing basketball court. The basketball court would be used for basketball and pickleball, and a portable pickleball net would be used to accommodate both sports.

The courts will be located where the basketball court is currently, adjacent to the village’s pool at 180 East Shore Road.

The contract with Cow Bay Contracting is for $69,000, the lowest bid the village received. They said while the price still may sound high, it is a deal compared to the other two bids they received.

The other two bids were for $120,700 and $76,500.

Mayor Jeffrey Greener said the courts will be a “grand experiment,” expressing concerns about issues that may arise with their implementation.

“I don’t think we’re ready for a pickleball extravaganza,” Greener said. “We’ll see how it goes.”

Greener’s concerns included safety and monitoring of the courts, especially if more non-residents are coming to use them. He said there are no gates or lights at the park for the courts.

Residents suggested that non-residents pay a fee to use the courts, but residents could use them for free.

Trustee Andrew Bloom said his concern would be deviating from the current method used for residents and their guests at the pool.

“The whole point of the courts is to benefit the residents,” Bloom said.

Currently, residents get free access to the pool and a limited number of free guest passes. Non-residents can also purchase a seasonal pass.

Trustee Linda Cheung was placed in charge of researching and proposing a plan for how residents and guests may be able to use the courts.

Greener said Cow Bay is ready to start the project and will begin construction immediately.

While Greener said Cow Bay has not constructed pickleball courts before, they are a trusted contractor who has done many of the village’s other public works projects.