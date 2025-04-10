Things to do on Long Island this weekend include comedy shows, concerts and more.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

MARY J. BLIGE

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is in town for this highly personal tour dedicated to her longest fans. The Grammy-award winner will perform classic hits such as “Be Without You,” “Family Affair,” and “No More Drama,” as well as hits from her most recent album, “Gratitude.” Joining her on the For My Fans Tour are NE-YO and Mario.

UBS Arena, Belmont Park, 2400 Hempstead Tpke. ubsarena.com

$62-$317. 7 p.m. April 11.

FRANZ FERDINAND

The Scottish rock band, known for hits “Do You Want To” and “No You Girls,” takes the stage to celebrate their sixth studio album, “The Human Fear.” With special guest Telescreens.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$35-$75. 8 p.m. April 11.

BRIGHT EYES

The Omaha, Nebraska-originated indie rock band tour for their latest album, “Five Dice, All Threes.” Started in 1995 with singer-songwriter Conor Oberst, instrumentalist Mike Mogis and composer Nate Walcott, their music has been covered by well-known artists like Phoebe Bridgers and Lorde. With opening act Cursive.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$35-$75. 7:30 p.m. April 12.

THE ROBERT CRAY BAND

Blues icon. Soul man. Rock and roller. Robert Cray is all these things – and more. Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org

$56-$89. 8 p.m. April 12.

EMMETT HUGHES

This musical mad scientist from Huntington writes and performs original songs featuring an eclectic mix of styles; rock, reggae, pop and singer-songwriter, together with heartfelt lyrics.

Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame, 97 Main St, Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org

Free with admission. 3 p.m. April 13.

CHIPPENDALES

The male revue show brings this highly entertaining event to North America as a part of the group’s most recent tour.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$35-$85. 7:30 p.m. April 13.

RICK WAKEMAN

English keyboardist and composer Rick Wakeman performs his final tour. The 75-year-old musician is best known for his membership in the progressive rock band Yes, and he has collaborated with artists such as David Bowie and Cat Stevens.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$29.50-$75. 8 p.m. April 16.

BUCKETHEAD

This virtuoso guitarist and multi instrumentalist performs within many genres of music, with a bucket on his head.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org

$43-$63. 8 p.m. April 16.

OMAR COURTZ

The Puerto Rican reggaeton and Latin pop singer Omar Courtz was first discovered by Pitbull, aka “Mr. Worldwide.” Courtz gained popularity through his 2020 single, “En Su Nota,” and has collaborated with Daddy Yankee and Bad Bunny. The singer released his debut album, “Primera Musa,” last September.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

Sold out. 8 p.m. April 17.

