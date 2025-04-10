Town of Oyster Bay officials join Rabbi to celebrate Jewish leadership

Rabbi Chanan Krivisky of MiYaD of Jericho joined Town of Oyster Bay officials to proclaim Tuesday, April 9, “Education and Sharing Day” in the town. The day is in recognition of the 123rd birthday of Lubavitcher Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson, one of the most influential Jewish leaders of the 20th century.

“Rabbi Mendel Schneerson dedicated his life to education and advocated for a greater emphasis on human rights, justice, and morality in the education system,” Oyster Bay Council Member Louis Imbroto said in a press release. “I can’t think of a more fitting way to honor him than to proclaim ‘Education and Sharing Day’ and encourage classroom instruction to include morality and ethics, here in the Town of Oyster Bay.”

Town council members presented Krivisky with a proclamation and thanked him for his incredible efforts and for the spiritual and religious contributions MiYaD provides to the community.

Information submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay