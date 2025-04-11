17-year-old assaulted at Roosevelt Field Mall

The subject of the Wednesday, April 9 incident at Roosevelt Field Mall, according to police.

An unknown man approached a 17-year-old boy in Roosevelt Field Mall and punched him repeatedly before fleeing the scene on Wednesday, April 9, Nassau County police reported.

Police said the teenager was in front of Lush in the mall at 630 Old Country Road at approximately 8:00 p.m. when the unknown man approached him. The man struck him multiple times with a closed fist and caused pain to his face, head and back, police said.

The assailant was described as a white man with short brown hair and was last seen in a black sweatshirt and blue sweatpants, police said.

Police ask that anyone with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. They said all callers would remain anonymous.