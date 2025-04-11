Temple Beth-El’s own Rabbi A. Brian Stoller will discuss Talmudic Story & Modern Philosophy: Based on “Nine Talmudic Readings” by Emmanuel Levinas on Tuesdays, May 6, 13 and 20.

Temple Beth-El of Great Neck will offer Tuesday Night Symposiums in May—and throughout the year—from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Taught by scholars and rabbis, the symposiums offer opportunities for challenging study on a variety of Jewish topics both in person and online.

Temple Beth-El’s own Rabbi A. Brian Stoller will discuss Talmudic Story & Modern Philosophy: Based on “Nine Talmudic Readings” by Emmanuel Levinas on Tuesdays, May 6, 13 and 20.

“The Talmudic sages use aggadah (storytelling) to explore the deepest questions of theology, ethics, spirituality, culture and human existence,” said Stoller, who will lead attendees in close readings of some of the Talmud’s most profound stories, drawing on the writings of the 20th-century French-Jewish philosopher Emmanuel Levinas.

Following the dictum that “the teacher of Torah must be a student of Torah throughout his life,” Rabbi Stoller is pursuing a doctorate in halakhah, or Jewish law, at Hebrew Union College–Jewish Institute of Religion–and has published numerous essays on Jewish law, practice and theology.

The rabbi received his ordination from HUC-JIR’s Cincinnati campus and previously earned a degree in honors business and finance from the University of Texas at Austin.

Before entering rabbinic school, he spent seven years in professional politics, working on campaigns in Texas, Colorado and Illinois, and serving as press secretary to a U.S. Senator from Illinois in Washington, DC.

The community is welcome to attend these enlightening programs through Temple Beth-El’s Miriam & Moses Center for Pluralistic Adult Jewish Learning. Registration is not required.

To enhance the learning experience, this course may include optional readings outside of class.

Temple Beth-El, located at 5 Old Mill Road, has served the community for over 95 years as the peninsula’s first synagogue.

New members are always welcome. Schedule a tour or learn more by visiting www.tbegreatneck.org, by calling 516-487-0900 or by emailing info@tbegreatneck.org.