Carle Place Middle School hosts international food fair

Carle Place’s culture was spread out across the table cloth.

On April 3, students from Ms. Fallik’s seventh grade Home and Careers class at Carle Place Middle School hosted an International Food Fair, showcasing an impressive array of dishes from around the world. Countries represented included China, Colombia, Greece, Poland, Italy, Ireland, Slovakia, Korea, Spain, Mexico and Malta.

In preparation for the event, students carefully selected recipes, conducted research and prepared their dishes in the days leading up to the fair. During the event, they presented their cuisines, sharing the cultural significance, historical background, key ingredients and fun facts behind each dish.

“Through the International Food Fair, students in the Home and Careers 7 class are not just learning how to cook, but also exploring diverse cultures, fostering global awareness and developing essential life skills that will serve them beyond the classroom,” Fallik said.

After the presentations, students and staff were invited to sample the delicious foods. The district said the food fair served as a memorable event that highlighted students’ hard work, creativity and appreciation for cultures around the world.