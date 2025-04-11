Quantcast
Port Washington

Guide to PW Port school district

By Posted on

Port Washington Union Free School District

100 Campus Drive,

Port Washington, NY 11050

516.767.5000

portnet.org

 

Interim Superintendent of Schools

Christopher Shields

cshields@portnet.org

Port Washington Interim Superintendent of Schools Christopher Shields

Board of Education President

Adam Smith

asmith@portnet.org

PW BOE President Adam Smith 1

Board of Education Vice President

Julie Epstein

jepstein@portnet.org

PW BOE Vice President Julie Epstein

Board of Education Trustee

Sandra Alvarez

salvarez@portnet.org

PW BOE Trustee Sandra Alvarez

Board of Education Trustee

Emily Beys

ebeys@portnet.org

PW BOE Trustee Emily Beys

Board of Education Trustee

Deborah Brooks

dbrooks@portnet.org

PW BOE Trustee Deborah Brooks

 

Board of Education Trustee

Rachel Gilliar

rgilliar@portnet.org

PW BOE Trustee Rachel Gilliar

 

Board of Education Trustee

Nanette Melkonian

nmelkonian@portnet.org

PW BOE Trustee Melkonian

 

JOHN J. DALY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
36 Rockwood Avenue
Port Washington, NY 11050
(516) 767-5200
Principal Lucia LaGuarda
llaguarda@portnet.org

John J Daly Elementary School Principal Lucia Laguarda

GUGGENHEIM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
38 Poplar Place
Port Washington, NY 11050
(516) 767-5250
Principal Kimberly Licato
klicato@portnet.org

Guggenheim Elementary School Principal Kimberly Licato

MANORHAVEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Morewood Oaks
Port Washington, NY 11050
(516) 767-5300
Interim Principal Eric Mace
emace@portnet.org

Manorhaven Elementary School Principal Eric Mace

JOHN PHILIP SOUSA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
101 Sands Point Road
Port Washington, NY 11050
(516) 767-5350
Principal Meg Sheehan
msheehan@portnet.org

John Philip Sousa Elementary School Principal Meg Sheehan

SOUTH SALEM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
10 Newbury Road
Port Washington, NY 11050
(516) 767-5400
Principal Pia Ferrante
psanchez-ferrante@portnet.org

South Salem Elementary School Principal Pia Ferrante

CARRIE PALMER WEBER MIDDLE SCHOOL
52 Campus Drive
Port Washington, NY 11050
(516) 767-5500
Principal Beth Javeline
bjaveline@portnet.org

Carrie Palmer Weber Middle School Principal Beth Javeline

PAUL D. SCHREIBER HIGH SCHOOL
101 Campus Drive
Port Washington, NY 11050
(516) 767-5800
Principal Kati Behr
kbehr@portnet.org

Paul D. Schreiber High School Principal Kati Behr

Private School

VINCENT SMITH SCHOOL
www.vincentsmithschool.org
322 Port Washington Blvd.
Port Washington, NY 11050
Phone: 516-365-4900
Fax: 516-627-5648
Grades: 1st through 12th

Principal: John Baldi

Vincent Smith School Principal John Baldi

Board of Trustees
Lauren Rothchild, Chair
Peter Lewis, Treasurer
Lauren Schwartz
Christine Marquino

