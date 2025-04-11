It’s not about selling, but building rapport, and long-term relationships

I went into business in 1977, doing landscape design, licensed and certified professional lawn-tree and shrub applications, and irrigation design. I also created our carpet cleaning division, in which we, unfortunately, dirtied someone’s carpeting.

Over the years, I have always believed that Rotary International’s belief and foundation were founded upon “Service, Above Self.” Creating cultural competency as a lifelong journey involves fostering empathy, embracing diversity, building organizations rooted in trust and belonging, leading across identity lines, and living a life of giving and paying it forward.

In our personal lives as well as in our business careers, meeting new people and learning about their lives, successes and trials and tribulations, whether to gain new friendships, turn them into lasting long-term bonds or benefit our business; it starts with that initial spark, growing rapport and then hopefully leading and striving to gain life-long connections.

My thoughts and firm belief is that healthy relationships, companionships and solid human connections enable one to live a vibrant, longer and meaningful life.

In business, this holds true to the nth degree, as a successful business must have these types of long-term connections and relationships in order to successfully scale one’s business to become more lucrative and earn greater profits.

Since the pandemic, I have seen a much higher degree of lack of and degradation of current relationships and connections.

This is only based on my personal experiences and not on any scientific study or survey. It appears that there are those among us who are creating divisiveness and conflict amongst the general population, which is bad and sad not only on a personal level but also on a business level.

In business, having a clear and open mind, being a superb and concerned listener, asking probing questions, and catering to the specific “needs and wants” of our clientele are tantamount and of the greatest importance in becoming successful. The constant “selling” methods of yesteryear are no longer plausible and valued in today’s business environment.

They no longer make any logical or pragmatic sense in your brain or cents in your bank account.

However, there are those who are still practicing and participating in the old “ABC” (always be closing) concepts from the fantastic, worthwhile-watching 1992 movie “Glen Garry, Glen Ross.”

The main characters are some of our most famous actors today: Al Pacino, Jack Lemon, Alec Baldwin, Ed Harris, Alan Arkin (passed), and Kevin Spacey.

My constant and consistent thoughts are my “ABC”: always be consulting, which I practice day in and day out. Today, it should never be about “always be closing,” but “always be consulting” and educating your clients; that will, more often than not, lead you to many more successful and fruitful outcomes.

We are in extremely stressful and troublesome times, and handling our clients with kid gloves and catering to their specific needs and wants should be the only direction to consider and pursue.

This becomes the most significant, consequential and crucial process to follow that will eventually get one to the closing table, whether a seller, investor, purchaser, lessee of commercial property or even a tenant desperately searching for a place to live.

We all need to laser focus and zero in on what is really important, key and vital in the scheme of things in today’s real estate industry, the client’s satisfaction and their success.

Whether purchasing, renting, or leasing any type of residential or commercial property, we must work for our clients in the most educational, knowledge-gaining, candid, upfront, and shooting straight from the hip, non-discriminatory fashion.

Providing and disclosing all the required, necessary, and pertinent facts and information will allow and enable them to make the wisest, most beneficial financial decisions and to own and possess the most valuable asset in their lifetimes. We must always be cognizant of that fact and that we work for the client and not the opposite.

According to the National Association of Realtors, in 2025, Baby Boomers will recapture the number one position as the largest purchasers of homes, beating out Millennials, GenZs, and GenXers.

I believe that we are at a tipping point not only here but around the globe, as to whether or not we will survive as a nation. Changes can and should begin with us realtors and other related businesses to set ground rules and consistent standards of action, by performing in the utmost professional, knowledgeable, transparent and caring manner.

What it really boils down to is that “nobody cares how much you know until they know how much you care and know!”

Philip A. Raices is the owner/broker of Turn Key Real Estate, located at 3 Grace Ave., Suite 180 in Great Neck.

For a free 15-minute consultation, value analysis of

your home, or to answer any of your questions or concerns he can be reached

by cell: (516) 647-4289 or by email: Phil@TurnKeyRealEstate.Com and you can search properties at your leisure and convenience at:

https://WWW.Li-RealEstate.Com

bit.ly/4bXWVu6 (facebook.com)

bit.ly/4inVqaR (X.com)

bit.ly/4bVSwrs (linkedIn)

bit.ly/4inVK9z (Instagram)

bit.ly/4bQH14x (YouTube)