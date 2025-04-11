Jones Beach concerts: Summer lineup 2025

Here are the concerts coming to Jones Beach this summer.

It might be harder to name a better combination than Jones Beach and summer concerts. With the warmer weather approaching, it’s almost time to catch some rays and enjoy a concert or two at Jones Beach. With the diverse lineup, there are memories for everyone to make.

FOUR LEAF AIR SHOW

As in years past, Jones Beach will host a Memorial Day Air Show. At the moment there are only two confirmed appearances. This year’s headliners are the Air Force Thunderbirds, while the United States Army Golden Knights will also be dropping in. For more updates about the Four Leaf Air Show, visit their fourleafairshow.com.

Free. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 24, 25.

LUKE BRYAN

Luke Bryan’s The Country Song Came On tour will feature songs from Bryan’s most recent album: Mind of A Country Boy. Bryan will be accompanied by a few friends such as George Birge, Avery Anna, Drake Milligan and DJ Rock.

$126. 7 p.m. on May 31.

HALSEY

The venue is one of more than 32 stops on the For My Last Trick tour. Halsey won’t be alone and two special guests are set to join her: Alvvays and Hope Tala.

$45. 1 p.m. June 1.

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND

The hall of fame rock and roll artists recently announced that they will be on the road for the 33rd summer in a row.

$90. 7:30 p.m. June 11.

SIMPLE MINDS

The Scottish band will hit the road for their biggest U.S. and Canada tour ever. Concertgoers will also get shows from other special guest bands, Soft Cell and Modern English.

$67. 7 p.m. June 13.

KEITH URBAN

The country music legend will swing by during his High and Alive World Tour. Songs from his newest album, “High” are to be expected, along with plenty of other hits throughout his discography. Urban will be joined by a few stars that are new to the scene such as Chase Matthews, Alana Springsteen and Karley Scott Collings.

$75. 7 p.m. June 14.

COUNTING CROWS

Counting Crows and The Gaslight Anthem will perform tracks like “White Old Lincoln,” “The Great Expectation,” “Big Yellow Taxi” and “Colorblind.”

$52. 7:30 p.m. June 29.

THE BEACH BOYS

The Sounds of Summer Tour will roll through Long Island. The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million rock records worldwide and have been performing for more than 50 years.

$52. 7:30 p.m. July 5.

KIDZ BOP

It wouldn’t be a summer without something for everyone to enjoy. Enter: Kidz Bop! The Certified Bop Tour brings the leading music brand for kids with over two decades of albums and hits. Those in attendance can expect some of the biggest bops from this year such as “Espresso.” “Birds of A Feather” and “Hot To Go.” The concert will also include some of the biggest “bops” throughout the years.

$47. 7 p.m. July 11.

THOMAS RHETT

Thomas Rhett and his Better in Boots Tour will come to Long Island with his special guests, Tucker Wetmore and Dasha.

$70. 7:30 p.m. July 12.

CREED

One of the biggest concerts of the summer will happen when these ‘90s alt-rockers make a local stop while on the road for their Summer of ‘99 tour, where they have been joined by Daughtry and Mammoth WVH.

$105. 7 p.m. July15.

CYNDI LAUPER

For those yearning for a blast from the past, this is your opportunity to reminisce and enjoy classic Lauper hits like “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, “True Colors” and “Time After Time.” Opening is Jake Wesley Rogers.

$84. 7:30 p.m. July 19.

SUMMER OF LOUD TOUR

The bands slated to perform are: Parkway Drive, Killswitch Engage, I Prevail, Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, The Amity Affliction and Alpha Wolf & Dark Divine.

$70. 3 p.m. July 20.

BIG TIME RUSH

Did you or your children ever watch Nickelodeon? If so, then you may know of Big Time Rush. The TV Show turned boy band will take fans back to 2009 with hits like “Boyfriend.”

$40. 7 p.m. July 23.

PANTERA

Calling all metalheads! This will be one of many stops on “The Heaviest Tour of the Summer.” The best part is that they won’t be alone as they’ll be joined by Amon Amarth.

$98. 7 p.m. July 26.

NELLY

“Where the Party be At”? Here with Nelly, St. Lunatics, Ja Rule, Eve, Chingy and Jermaine Dupri performing all of their hits. With over two decades worth of music, Nelly and his crew are hitting the road during the summer to bring back those early 2000 vibes.

$66 8 p.m. July 27.

GOO GOO DOLLS

The four-time Grammy-nominated alt rock band returns to Jones Beach on their “Summer Anthem Tour” to perform a blast from the past with a healthy mix of modern hits. The band will be joined by Dashboard Confessional.

$66. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2.

PUNK ROCK LEGENDS

The Offspring, Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory will rock fans of this pop-punk trifecta.

$40. 7 p.m. Aug. 3.

SOMEWHERE IN THE SKY

The lineup for this indie and alternative pop band extravaganza features Catch AJR, Chelsea Cutler, Goth Babe, Valley and Madilyn Mei.

$67. 6:20 p.m. Aug. 8.

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS

Catch a double-trouble concert with The Doobie Brothers and Jimmy Buffet’s Coral Reefer Band performing their yacht rock classics.

$67. 7 p.m. Aug. 10.

NEIL YOUNG

The Love Earth tour will have fans “Rockin’ in the Free World” alongside The Chrome Hearts.

$156. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23.