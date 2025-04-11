Junior firefighters recognized by New Hyde Park chamber for service

New Hyde Park’s chamber of commerce is giving back to the village’s junior firefighters.

The New Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce Benevolence Committee presented two of the village’s junior firefighters, Emma Mathew and Philipe Solano de la Sala, scholarships in recognition of their dedicated service to the community. Chamber President Cheryl Fajardo and Benevolence Co-Chair Smitha Lukose-Khan presented the awards.

The chamber said both Mathew and Sala actively participated in numerous community service projects and demonstrate leadership qualities as they have grown through the fire academy.

The chamber also recognized several additional junior firefighters for their participation in the 2024 New Hyde Park Chamber Holiday Food Drive. The chamber presented certificates of appreciation to Captain Darsh Mirchandani, Lieutenant Jiya Jadhav, Aayan Fazal, Brendan Finley, Alexander Fulgieri, Sarah Joseph, Matthew LaCalamita, Emma Mathew, Gauri Morgan Nair, Emily Oh, Sofia Pierno, Vraj Shah, Krish Singh, Phillipe Solano de la Sala, and Joseph Vandezande.

Chamber members said they thanked the junior firefighters for their dedication and hard work in the community.