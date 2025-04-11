Locust Valley seniors host fashion show fundraiser

Locust Valley High School seniors donned a variety of styles from local boutiques for the annual fashion show at the Howard A. Schmock Auditorium on Tuesday, April 8.

In front of an audience of their classmates, friends and family, the students took to the runway for a fun night that also acted as a fundraiser for their prom in June in outfits provided by Ask Alice Boutique, Victor Talbots, Valley Sports, Royal Native, the high school store, Max & Gino’s, Interstyle, The Spot Boutique, Encore Une Fois and J. McLaughlin.

Information submitted by the Locust Valley Central School District