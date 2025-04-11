Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Community Events
Locust Valley

Locust Valley seniors host fashion show fundraiser

Locust Valley senior
Sophia Mangelli sported some millennium fashion.
Photos provided by the Locust Valley Central School District

Locust Valley High School seniors donned a variety of styles from local boutiques for the annual fashion show at the Howard A. Schmock Auditorium on Tuesday, April 8.

LV Fashion 2
Sienna Singe (L.) and Samantha Amendolara (R.) modeled spring outfits from one of many local boutiques. Photos provided by the Locust Valley Central School District

In front of an audience of their classmates, friends and family, the students took to the runway for a fun night that also acted as a fundraiser for their prom in June in outfits provided by Ask Alice Boutique, Victor Talbots, Valley Sports, Royal Native, the high school store, Max & Gino’s, Interstyle, The Spot Boutique, Encore Une Fois and J. McLaughlin.

Information submitted by the Locust Valley Central School District

About the Author

More Locust Valley News

More from our Sister Sites