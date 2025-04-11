The Third Annual Long Island Fairy Festival Returns to Sands Point Preserve

The Sands Point Preserve will host the Third Annual Long Island Fairy Festival on Saturday May 3.

The Third Annual Long Island Fairy Festival is returning to Sands Point Preserve on May 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a rain date of May 4.

The Fairy Festival embraces creativity, imagination and the magic of nature. Set on the enchanting grounds of the preserve, the festival features a variety of fairy activities, crafts, installations and attractions for children and adults alike.

This year’s new activities include opportunities to meet the Tooth Fairy. Also new to the festival are a fairy magician and a fairy hoop jam. The May Pole, along with other favorites, is back by popular demand.

Live music this year includes The Brooklyn Bards, playing traditional Irish music; harpist/singer Gina Marie Marchese; Avon Fair, performing vocal arrangements of traditional Celtic and English folk songs; and The North Folk, a fiddling group performing cold-climate Swedish, Irish and Finnish music.

There will be aerialists, sightings of fairies, gnomes, and trolls, fairy art and dance, and more. Fencing and foraging food trucks will also be available for purchase. Be sure to visit the Magical Marketplace, where specialty vendors retail an abundance of fairy and fairy-adjacent merchandise. The wearing of fairy or magical creature costumes is definitely encouraged, though not required.

As a nature preserve with four significant ecosystems—forest, pond, meadow and beach—Sands Point Preserve is the spot to celebrate a passion for the natural environment with a touch of fairy magic.

While the Fairy Festival is a one-day affair, enthusiasts are encouraged to build a fairy house in advance for display along the Fairy House Walk in the Preserve’s forest. The fairy houses will help welcome back the fairies, elves, gnomes and other woodland creatures. For more information about building a fairy house and when to bring it to the Preserve, visit the Preserve’s website.

In addition to the Fairy House Walk, festival-goers are encouraged to visit the curated Fairy Art Exhibit inside the Preserve’s Great Hall and the works submitted to this year’s Fairy House Artist Invitational.

“We are so thrilled to welcome everyone to the Third Annual Long Island Fairy Festival at Sands Point Preserve,” said Sands Point Preserve Conservancy Executive Director Jeremiah Bosgang. “This is a day for individuals and families to enjoy nature and let their imaginations run free on the beautiful grounds of the Preserve. We are grateful to the community and our sponsors for helping us bring this wonderful event to the region.”

Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Tickets for the Third Annual Long Island Fairy Festival at Sands Point Preserve are expected to sell out. Admission costs $95 per car and an $8 credit card processing fee. No tickets will be sold at the gate, including for walk-ins. The admission price includes parking and most activities. It does not include food or the vendor market. Car-pooling is encouraged.