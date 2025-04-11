Wheatley School students to display work at teachers association student art exhibit

The Wheatley School students Pavithra Eswar, Zayneb Zafer, Elena Rivera and Audrey Chen will showcase their work at this year’s New York State Art Teachers Association’s Legislative Student Art Exhibit.

Local high schoolers are elevating their art to the legislative level.

The Wheatley School students Pavithra Eswar, Zayneb Zafer, Elena Rivera and Audrey Chen will proudly showcase their artistic talents at this year’s virtual and in person New York State Art Teachers Association’s Legislative Student Art Exhibit.

As part of a longstanding tradition, the exhibit is designed to showcase the artistic achievements of kindergarten through 12th grade students from across New York State. It also provides students with a platform to draw inspiration from fellow artists and to share their work with a wider audience.

The exhibit will be available in person from May 16-23 at the Legislative Office Building in Albany.