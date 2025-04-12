Get a taste of these 3 new restaurants on Long Island

The Turkish kofte at Mezze is one of the delicious dishes to try at these new restaurants.

Whether you’re out with friends or family, on a date or looking for a solo bite, it’s fun to try a new restaurant. If you like the sound of warm naan, Korean fried chicken or mouth-watering kebabs, these are the places for you.

Here are the newest restaurants to check out on Long Island:

ART OF SPICES

This newly opened Indian restaurant is delivering an array of delicious Indian staples that will spice up your next meal.

From butter chicken ($24) to naan ($4-7) to palak paneer ($20), every dish is cooked with fresh, high-quality ingredients. This is a great option for meat-lovers and vegetarians alike, who will both be able to find something delicious to order from the menu.

Art of Spices also offers authentic drinks like mango lassi ($6), a sweet and tangy yogurt-based drink, or masala chai tea.

58 S. Ocean Ave., Patchogue, 631-714-4084, artofspices.us

BONCHON

This global and beloved Korean fried chicken chain has recently expanded into Suffolk County, opening its first restaurant in the Centereach Mall.

Bonchon is known for their crunchy, flavorful fried chicken, serving a variety of offerings from drumsticks ($12.95 for 5 pieces), strips ($9.98 for 5 pieces), a boneless option ($9.98 for 6 pieces), alongside other Asian-inspired dishes such as potstickers ($9.98) and chicken katsu ($14.98).

The chain, hailing from South Korea, first expanded into the U.S. in 2006, launching its first location in New Jersey. Now, Bonchon has more than 455 locations worldwide.

141 Centereach Mall, Centereach, 631-389-3688, bonchon.com

MEZZE

This fast-casual restaurant, which opened in February, serves up a variety of authentic Turkish and Mediterranean dishes that will satisfy your cravings.

You can find all of your favorite dishes here, including hummus ($8), kebab ($22), gyro ($19-21), falafel ($9), and Turkish kofte ($21). Mezze also offers two drool-worthy desserts: a rice pudding ($7) and a cocoa baklava ($9) for anyone looking to satisfy a sweet tooth.

There is a limited amount of seating, so Mezze is a great spot for a cozy night-in. Order pick-up or delivery through their website.

190 N. Belle Mead Rd., East Setauket, 631-675-1515, mezze-mediterranean-grill.square.site