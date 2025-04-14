Floral Park school district appoints new superintendent, closes budget gap

Floral Park-Bellerose Merrick has a new head and a newly adopted budget.

The board unanimously appointed Anthony Lubrano to serve as the district’s superintendent starting on July 1. He’s taking over from Interim Superintendent Lisa Ruiz, who has been with the district for the past three years.

“I am very excited and privileged to become a part of the Floral Park community,” said Lubrano, whose family attended the board meeting. He comes to the district from his position as assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction at Hicksville Public School. Lubrano had been with that district for over 18 years, also serving as a principal.

“It’s bittersweet to leave Hicksville, but I’m looking forward to working with Floral Park-Bellerose,” Lubrano said, adding that he was committed to getting to know the parents, students, teachers, and staff in the district before forming any specific plans for his tenure.

“You’re very lucky. This is a wonderful community,” Ruiz, who is leaving to retire after an extensive career in education, told Lubrano during her superintendent’s report. “Everyone is excited to meet you. I wish you the best.”

While she served as interim superintendent, the district increased its support staff and reading programs for students with special needs. She said she hopes to continue to remain involved in the district.

“I’m very proud of the things we’ve done here,” she said. “I think I’m leaving the district in a good place.”

After welcoming the new superintendent, the board provided an overview of its $40,359,720 budget proposal for the 25-26 school year prior to unanimously voting to adopt it for the May 20 election. The adopted budget is up 2.07%, or $820,036, from this year’s $39,539,684 financial plan.

It includes a 1.942% tax levy increase, which the average district family will experience as a $156 annual tax raise, said Assistant Superintendent for Business Linda Macias. According to calculations by Schneps Media LI, the district spends $25,788.96 per student.

Currently, the district expects $9,825,275 in state aid, 0.21% more than last year’s amount.

The board had previously presented a budget proposal with a $270,106 gap between its proposed revenue and expenditures. Macias said the district closed that gap by paring down some program and staff expansions they had originally hoped to include, focusing on what the schools needed most.

Notable budget items include the addition of one first-grade teacher, meaning that there will be an additional section, or class, of first grade next year, and one additional ICT position, mental health position and physical therapist, said Ruiz. The district will also add two occupational therapists and transition a part-time speech and orchestra teacher into full-time ones.

Related to budgeting, the district’s new Education Fund, which raises money for teacher grants, presented the board with its first check for $6,600 at Thursday’s meeting. The check will fund four school initiatives, two on each campus. The initiatives include the addition of ukeleles in music classes, a chick lifecycle unit with live chicks for kindergarteners, two trips into the city, and STEAM programs.

According to Marcias, 79% of the district’s budget goes to program and instructional costs, which include teacher salaries. Capital and administrative costs make up 11% and 10% of the budget, respectively.

Other notable items in next year’s adopted budget include continued upgrades to the district’s security systems and curriculum development, Ruiz said.

Underneath the budget, voters will see a proposition on their ballot asking them to vote on whether the district should establish a capital reserve to save and allocate money toward capital improvement projects, like physical improvements and upgrades to school buildings and facilities.

Marcias emphasized this reserve would not increase costs to taxpayers.

Voters will also see two school board seats, currently held by Michael Culotta and Rosemarie Peltonen, on their May 20 ballot. The district’s clerk has said candidates will be announced after the April 21 filing deadline.

“We take our fiscal responsibility very, very seriously. Every program addition reflected in this budget is intentional and closely aligned in the goals outlined in our five-year strategic plan,” Ruiz said. “Our focus remains on supporting student success, enhancing safety and wellness, and maintaining operational excellence across the district.”

While parents head out to the ballot box on May 20, Ruiz added that students will have the chance to vote on a new school lunch menu item for next year, choosing between a chicken pita, coconut curry and pupusa.

The election will run from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at both of the district’s school buildings on May 20.