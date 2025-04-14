Speakers inspire Manhasset students

The Manhasset Secondary School invited two speakers to inspire and inform students.

The Manhasset School Community Association on Wednesday, April 9, organized two guest speaker presentations for students at Manhasset Secondary School.

Jordan Toma, author of “I’m Just a Kid with an IEP,” spoke to seventh through ninth graders in the middle school gym. Toma shared his personal story of overcoming learning disabilities and low self-esteem, delivering an energetic message centered on the theme, “Your struggle is your strength.” After the presentation, he met with students, signed books and T-shirts, and offered words of encouragement.

In the high school gym, ninth through 12th graders heard from Mark Leinweaver, a Major League Baseball agent, sportscaster and lecturer. His presentation, titled “Character Matters,” focused on social media accountability, community service and student leadership.

Both speakers engaged the audience with personal anecdotes and practical advice, offering students relatable insights and real-world lessons.