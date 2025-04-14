Two student teams from Manhasset earned top honors at the KidOYO Code Conquest “Battle of Bunker Hill” Hackathon.

Two student teams from Manhasset earned top honors at the KidOYO Code Conquest “Battle of Bunker Hill” Hackathon held April 4, competing against 17 other teams from across Long Island.

The Shelter Rock Storm took first place overall, demonstrating strong coding abilities, problem-solving skills and strategic planning. In addition to winning the top prize, the team also received first-place recognition for both their banner design and their Capital Defense Project.

The Munsey Park Tigers also had a strong showing, finishing in the top five. The team was recognized for their creativity, collaboration and perseverance throughout the competition.

The hackathon challenged students to develop innovative coding projects inspired by the Revolutionary War, with a focus on themes such as bravery, resilience and tactical thinking. Participants were tasked with designing and building projects that reflected the historical significance of the Battle of Bunker Hill.

The event highlighted the technical skill and creativity of all participating teams, providing a unique educational experience centered on coding and history.