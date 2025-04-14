New luxury apartments up for lease in Mineola’s downtown

An entrance to the Royal Blue Luxury Apartments in Mineola.

Mineola’s downtown is opening up to new residents.

Royal Blue Luxury Apartments, the village’s new multi-family apartment building, started accepting rental applications last week, according to the building’s leasing broker, Julia Kraspeal.

The 54-unit building has two studios, 44 one bedrooms, six two bedrooms, and two three bedrooms. The one bedrooms start at 907 square feet and go for $4,535, the two bedrooms start around 1,500 square feet and go for $7,495 and the three bedrooms, which are 1,900 square feet and equipped with terraces, go for $11,000, Kraspeal said.

Six units are designated as affordable and will be rented below market rate, she added.

The pet-friendly building, which sits at 101 Searing Ave., offers an extensive list of amenities, said Kraspeal, who emphasized the property took a condo-style approach and prioritized lifestyle and wellness.

Some of those amenities include a rooftop pickle ball court, pool, barbecue and firepit, as well as a jet spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center, infrared sauna, massage room, a pet spa, a golf stimulator and a 24-hour virtual doorman and video security system for residents.

Parking is also included for residents on the building’s ground floor and common spaces, including indoor and outdoor lounges and a business center where people can hold conferences and work from home, Kraspeal said.

“Everyone is floored by the craftsmanship, the amenities, the size of each of the units,” she said. “There really aren’t other buildings in the area that can compare to this.”

Kraspeal also emphasized the apartment’s and Mineola’s central location.

“You’re 36 minutes from New York City [on the LIRR]. You’re walking distance to the train station. It’s really catering to the people that need to be in a central hub,” she said, adding the building was within walking distance of Mineola’s restaurants, shops, and the NYU Langone hospital.

Kraspeal said the building had over a dozen showings during its first week, many to prospective renters who had been on a waitlist while the building finished construction, which it started almost exactly two years ago in April 2023.

The showings come at a time when Mineola’s downtown is growing. Another multifamily building, this one 62-units on the northwest corner of Main and Second streets, was approved by the village’s board last Wednesday.

The village’s mayor, Paul Pereira, has spoken in support of both buildings, emphasizing the importance of bringing residents into the village to bolster its small businesses.

“The building is absolutely gorgeous,” Pereira said. “Hopefully it will draw in residents we want in the village, people who will shop and dine here.”

The Royal Blue’s first leases would start on May 1.