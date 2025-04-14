Sixth-graders at Weber Middle School become lawyers during mock trial

Weber Middle School sixth graders had to enact a case from the New York State Bar Assocation that is typically led by high school mock trial students.

Court was in session at Weber Middle School in early April as sixth-graders in teacher Regina McLean’s Port Enrichment Program class took the roles of litigants, witnesses and jurors during a mock trial overseen by real lawyers.

Four groups of students enacted the New York State Bar Association’s mock trial case, “Macca Elery McLaughlin v. Lee and Robbie McLaughlin,” which details a rising child pop star who sues her parents for allegedly mishandling the money she earned.

“It was just a great experience,” McLean said. “The kids enjoy the idea that it feels like a real-world experience.”

McLean’s groups spent months preparing the case, and each student had a specified role, whether preparing opening statements, conducting cross-examinations or acting as a witness.

McLean said everyone enjoyed the event and learned something new about an unfamiliar and adult concept like the legal system. Enacting the legal case even lit a fire in some students to pursue law.

“[Some] kids get the bug and they love it, and they’re like, ‘I want to be an attorney when I grow up!'” McLean said.

Students who played the child pop star had to convince the jury that her parents mishandled the money she earned from winning a talent show competition and subsequent music releases and tours.

In one instance, the lawyers cross-examining a witness were able to impeach the witness on the stand, which made their testimony officially questionable.

The four groups were judged by real lawyers, including Erica Tropp, Alexandra Weaderhorn, Jessica Weaver, and Seth Zuckerman.

In every trial, the child-star plaintiff came out on top and was awarded partial damages.