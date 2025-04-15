Baxter’s Pond Foundation honors former administrator Holly Byrne

Public officials including Town of North Hempstead Council Member Mariann Dalimonte and Baxter Estates Mayor Nora Haagenson honored community leader Holly Byrne at the Baxter’s Pond Foundation progressive dinner in early April.

The Baxter’s Pond Foundation, the nonprofit organization that supports the pond and its surrounding areas, honored Port Washington Business Improvement District Executive Director Holly Byrne at a recent dinner.

The organization recognized Byrne for her dedication to Baxter’s Pond as its former executive administrator and her other work serving the Port Washington community during its Progressive Dinner fund-raiser April 5.

“It was a wonderful event, and I’m humbled by this recognition,” said Byrne.

The Baxter’s Pond Foundation said 86 people attended the dinner, the largest turnout for such an event. The organization’s progressive dinner involved different hosts preparing and serving dishes for guests from the community. Event Chairs Erica Aitken and Jessica Malloy organized the dinner event across 10 homes in Port Washington.

Byrne worked as the executive administrator of the Port Washington Parks Conservancy and director of special programs at the environmental education nonprofit PWGreen before she met Nancy Comer, co-founder and former President of the Baxter’s Pond Foundation.

After meeting Comer, Byrne became more involved in the organization and was named its executive administrator in 2013. She would lead the nonprofit for the next six years.

While Nassau County owns the pond and surrounding Barbara Johnson Park & Preserve, the Baxter’s Pond Foundation supports the park’s maintenance through volunteer help, grants and donations from events like their progressive dinners.

“We are so pleased to honor Holly Byrne, who has contributed so much to the beautification and protection of Baxter’s Pond, including the visioning and creation of our butterfly mural and pollinator gardens,” said Kim Keiserman, co-president of the Baxter’s Pond Foundation. “We wouldn’t be where we are as an organization if we hadn’t had the benefit of her diverse administrative talents, her deep commitment to our waterfront environment, her knowledge of local ecology, and her enthusiasm for digging in the dirt!”

Among the over 80 attendees at the dinner honoring Bryne were public officials, including Town of North Hempstead Council Member Mariann Dalimonte, Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, Deputy Commissioner of Nassau County Parks Dave Franklin and Baxter Estates Mayor Nora Haagenson.

Along with the dinner, local artist Michelle Shain, who painted the Baxter’s Pond Butterfly Mural in Port Washington, also presented Byrne with an original painting.

The Baxter’s Pond Foundation will hold its next cleanup on Saturday, May 10, at 9 a.m., followed by a birdwatching tour at 10 a.m. For more information about the Baxter’s Pond Foundation, visit the website at baxterspond.org.