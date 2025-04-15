Herricks school district proposes 2.0% tax levy increase at Board of Ed meeting

Herricks Board of Education members, from left to right, Jim Gounaris, Shaheda A. Quraishi, Juleigh Chin, Maria Bono, Henry R. Zanetti

Herricks school district reviewed its proposed roughly $144 million financial plan to be funded partially by a 2.0% tax levy increase.

The district proposed a $144,543,210 budget for the 2025-2026 school year, a 2.0% increase from last year. The district’s proposed budget-to-budget increase number is $2,832,846.

The meeting’s budget presentation on March 27 was the fourth and final presentation prior to the budget adoption. The budget hearing will take place on May 8 with the budget vote scheduled for May 20 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m in the Community Center Gymnasium.

Superintendent Tony Sinanis and Assistant Superintendent for Business, Lisa Rutkoske gave the presentation discussing this year’s budget breakdown and budget drivers.

According to Sinanis and Rutkoske, the budget outlays reflect 72.1% devoted to program, 16.4% toward capital and 11.5% toward administrative. These percentages come out to $104,220,012 for program, $23,692,374 for capital and $16,630,824 for administrative.

Sinanis and Rutkoske said this year’s budget drivers include teaching and learning, student wellness, safety and security, athletics and extracurriculars, transportation, facilities and infrastructure, and community.

Sinanis and Rutkoske highlighted the proposal of an additional teacher at Herricks High School, continued funding to enhance Social Emotional Learning, special education and ENL services, increased cybersecurity systems, upgrades to musical instruments and athletic equipment and the purchase of three buses, among other proposal features.

The Herricks Board of Education said its goals are to improve communication about the budget process and prioritize mental, social and emotional health.

In order to vote on the budget for the upcoming school year, residents must register for School District Election and register with the Nassau County Board of Elections.