Port Washington Friends of the Library to host 56th Book & Author Luncheon May 2

The Port Washington Friends of the Library will be hosting its 56th annual Book & Author Luncheon May 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Garden City Hotel, where The New York Times best-selling author Chris Bohjalian will discuss his latest historical novel, “The Jackal’s Mistress.”

At the event, Bohjalian will sign copies of his book and converse with Huntington novelist Alyson Richman, the best-selling author of the historical novels “The Time Keepers” and “The Lost Wife.” The two will also engage in a question-and-answer session before opening the floor to audience questions.

“[The event] is a part of Port Washington history,” said Pam O’Connell, president of the Friends of the Library Board of Directors. “It’s a beloved community tradition, but also a true literary experience. So we’re very proud of this event we’ve had over the years.”

Bohjalian is the latest author to feature their work at the Friends of the Library’s annual luncheon, which has hosted authors like Pulitzer Prize winners Geraldine Brooks and Stacy Schiff in previous years.

“The Jackal’s Mistress” is a love story set during the Civil War that follows a wife of a missing Confederate soldier who comes upon a wounded Union soldier in a neighbor’s house and has to decide whether to leave him for dead or treat his injuries and risk committing treason.

The novel was released in March to a wave of positive reviews from publications like the Boston Globe, Publishers Weekly and Booklist. Barnes & Noble also named it one of its “most anticipated books.”

The May 2 luncheon is the sole fund-raiser for the Friends of the Library, which helps organize funds and provides services for the Port Washington Public Library.

O’Connell said the funds raised during the event will support the library’s technological needs. Last year, with the Friends of the Library’s help, the Port Washington Public Library lent nearly 100 mobile Wi-Fi hotspots to more than 900 residents.

Other technologies the Friends of the Library provides funding for include 3D printing services and a podcasting studio.

Tickets for the luncheon are $125 per person, and attendees can become event sponsors. Sponsorship tiers range from $250 to support children’s and teen services and include a signed copy of “The Jackal’s Mistress” to $15,000 to support the library’s community technology services.

The organization has already raised over $60,000 for the event, and residents Kim and John Keiserman have joined the highest sponsorship tier.

Attendees can also get their copy of “The Jackal’s Mistress” signed by Bohjalian during the event’s opening and closing receptions.

O’Connell said tickets must be purchased before April 25. To learn more about the Friends of the Library’s 56th Annual Book & Author Luncheon and to buy tickets, visit the organization’s website at pwpl.org/fol.