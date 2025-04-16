Floral Park approves $34.6M budget with tax levy increase over state cap, swears in fire chiefs

The Village of Floral Park’s board passed a $34.6 million budget on Tuesday night, alongside a law allowing it to override the state’s 2% tax levy increase cap.

Villages are only permitted to raise their taxes by 2% each year unless their board passes a law allowing them to raise taxes by a higher percentage. Floral Park’s board found a 2.95% tax levy increase necessary for its budget, so the board passed the local law required to allow it to do so Tuesday night.

Floral Park Mayor Kevin Fitzgerald said the need to raise taxes above 2% was primarily caused by increased state-dictated pension costs.

Fitzgerald said the village’s roughly $34.6 million budget is around $1.1 million more than this year’s budget. It is partially funded by the 2.95% tax levy increase, which Fitzgerald said will result in the average village family paying $157.22 more in taxes, totaling a $5,838.27 annual property tax bill.

The board explained how the average resident’s roughly $6,000 in annual taxes are spent across the village.

Around $291 of the average resident’s tax bill goes to transportation, which includes things like street maintenance, street lighting, parking and snow removal, $265 goes to the village’s library, $300 to the culture, recreation, and pool fund, $301 to the village’s debt service, $1,565 to public safety, which includes the police and fire departments, civil defense and safety inspections, $523 to community services like refuse disposal, sewer service, shade trees and zoning and $917 to the general fund, which includes things like general government, staff, central garage and village insurance.

“There’s a lot that goes into it. I think we spend people’s money well,” Fitzgerald said. “I’m a taxpayer, too.”

Prior to passing the village’s budget, the board honored the outgoing and incoming fire chiefs of the Floral Park Fire Department to an enthusiastic audience of dozens of family members, friends, and fire department members.

Chief Salvatore Arrigo kicked off the ceremony by presenting his final fire department report, detailing the status of the 158 members, fire damages, equipment, ladders, hoses, engines, and alarms in the department he was leaving. He also thanked the members, board, and his family for their support during his tenure as chief.

“Words cannot express together the gratitude and admiration I have for my brothers and sisters who selflessly give of themselves, day in and day out. Thank you for all you do and always be safe,” Arrigo said. “It is my honor to introduce the amazing group of dedicated individuals who are the newly elected chief staff of the Florida Park Fire Department.”

Chief Gilbert Luger will replace Arrigo. Luger has previously served as an assistant chief. Eric O’Connor, William Lauria, and Frederick Sangen were sworn in as the first, second, and third assistant chiefs, respectively.

Fitzgerald said the chiefs typically rotated through each assistant chief position before becoming the department’s chief, usually holding each position for a year.

“You guys come to us without some of our worst moments. You come to us with grace and professionalism,” Trustee Jennifer Stewart said. “16,000 people rely on you to come and save us in our worst moments. The words ‘thank you’ just aren’t enough, but that’s all I have today. Thank you so much.”